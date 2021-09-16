Crime against Women: Purandeswari seeks answer from Naveen Patnaik

As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2020 figures released on Tuesday, Odisha is the second States in cases of “assault or use of criminal force on women.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Insight Bureau:  Daggubati Purandeswari, the in-charge of Odisha unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sought answer from Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik over increasing crime against women in Odisha.

As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2020 figures released on Tuesday, Odisha is the second States in cases of assault or use of criminal force on women.

The NCRB report also revealed that with 615 cases, Odisha stands third in cases related outraging the modesty of women; it also figured among the top 10 states in kidnapping and abduction of women.

The NCRB statistics 2020 said that the overall crime rate against women in Odisha was second after Assam.

Assam has topped the list on the rate of crimes against women in 2020, as per the  NCRB 2020 report.

 

