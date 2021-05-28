Cyclone Yaas: PM Modi announces Rs 500 crore immediate assistance for Odisha

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited Odisha & West Bengal to review the situation arising out of Cyclone Yaas.

He undertook an aerial survey of the cyclone affected areas in Bhadrak and Balasore districts of Odisha and Purba Medinipur in West Bengal.

In Bhubaneswar, the Prime Minister chaired a meeting to review the relief and rehabilitation measures being undertaken.

Expressing solidarity with those affected due to Cyclone Yaas, PM Modi announced financial assistance of Rs 1000 crore for immediate relief activities.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Rs 500 crore would be immediately given to Odisha. Another Rs 500 crores has been announced for West Bengal and Jharkhand, which will be released on the basis of the damage.

The PM also announced Rs. 2 lakh ex-gratia for the next of kin of those who died due to Cyclone Yaas and announced Rs 50,000 for the injured.

The Union Government will deploy an Inter-Ministerial Team to visit the states to assess the full extent of damage.

Centre will deploy an Inter-Ministerial Team to visit the states to assess the extent of damage, based on which further assistance will be given, the Prime Minister’s Office said.