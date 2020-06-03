Over 21,000 Migrants benefited from ‘Odisha Mo Parivar’ Camps

TNI Bureau: On the direction of CM Naveen Patnaik, the ‘Odisha – Mo Parivar’ has set up assistance camps at 16 places of the state in the last few days. Over 21,000 migrants have been provided food and other materials till June 2, 2020.

The first assistance camp was launched in Bhubaneswar on May 28 by ‘Odisha – Mo Parivar Convener Arup Patnaik. He made a whirlwind tour of Odisha over the next few days to inaugurate such camps in Berhampur, Rayagada, Jalhaput (Koraput), Motu (Malkangiri), Titlagarh (Bolangir), Sohela (Bargarh), Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Tiring and Jharpokharia (Mayurbhanj), Laxmannath (Balasore), Bhadrak, Manguli Chhaka (Cuttack) and Pahala (near Bhubaneswar).

While 21,156 migrants across the above places have been benefited from the camps, Bhubaneswar has served maximum labourers (4,200), followed by Sohela (3,700), Sambalpur (2,094), Laxmannath (2,000) and Berhampur (1,800).

The assistance camps will continue to operate till the last migrant is received support.