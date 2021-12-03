Cyclone Jawad: Schools in 19 Districts to be closed on December 4

Insight Bureau: The Odisha Government has ordered closure of schools under the School & Mass Education Department in 19 districts, on December 4 in view of Cyclone Jawad.

The directive will be applicable to Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Koraput, Rayagada, Cuttack, Khordha, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“There is possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in all the above districts under reference or in isolated places. The students should not come to school. However, if there is any exam schedule planned earlier, it may be conducted with utmost care under the supervision of District Administration. All the Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff should be available in the respective school point to help the district administration if required”, said the SRC order.

Heavy rainfalls have been predicted in many districts in Odisha, especially in Southern and Coastal region, as the Cyclonic Storm is likely to make landfall somewhere near Puri around the Noon on December 5.

Subsequently, it is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards along coastal Odisha towards West Bengal coast.