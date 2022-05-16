Evening News Insight- 16 May, 2022

➡️ Monsoon likely to reach Odisha on June 7.

➡️ Nepal and India signed six Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) on Monday during the day-long visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Lumbini,

➡️ AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit Odisha soon.

➡️ The National Testing Agency (NTA) has again extended the registration deadline for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022.

➡️ Wheat prices surged to a new record high in Europe on Monday after India bans export of the commodity.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Military infrastructure in Finland, Sweden to trigger reaction, says Russian President Putin.

➡️ There is a risk Covid ‘may spread rapidly’ in North Korea, says WHO.

➡️ Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah called for a ban on Vivek Agnihotri-directed film ‘The Kashmir Files’.

➡️ American television personality and model Kourtney Kardashian and musician Travis Barker got legally married over the weekend.

➡️ Centre to support Odisha in natural farming: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar