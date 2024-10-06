Bhavish Aggarwal, Comedian Kunal Kamra in Public Spat over Ola EV Issues

TNI Bureau: A fiery social media spat erupted between Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and comedian Kunal Kamra after the latter criticized the state of Ola Electric’s vehicles and service centers. Kamra, known for his sharp wit, flagged concerns regarding the quality and maintenance of Ola’s electric scooters, sparking an online debate that quickly escalated into personal attacks and public accountability calls.

Kamra shared a picture of an Ola service center with EVs parked in dusty, cramped conditions, questioning whether Indian consumers were being treated fairly. “Do Indian consumers have a voice? Two-wheelers are a lifeline for many daily wage workers,” Kamra tweeted, tagging government officials like Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to draw attention to the issue. He invited others with complaints about Ola’s electric vehicles to share their stories.

Kamra’s post struck a chord with many disgruntled Ola customers, who filled the comment section with their own experiences of poor service and unresolved issues. One user accused Ola of treating Indian consumers as carelessly as some Chinese companies treat their customers in other regions.

This wave of criticism did not go unanswered. Bhavish Aggarwal responded sharply, accusing Kamra of engaging in a “paid tweet” to damage Ola’s reputation. He took a dig at Kamra’s comedy career, offering the comedian a job at Ola’s service center. “I’ll even pay you more than you earn from your failed comedy career,” Aggarwal tweeted, dismissing Kamra’s complaints.

Kamra hit back, challenging Aggarwal to provide evidence of his tweet being paid for. “If you can prove I’m being paid for this tweet, I’ll delete all social media and sit quietly forever,” Kamra retorted. Refusing to be sidetracked by the personal jabs, Kamra redirected the conversation to the customers’ plight, demanding full refunds for recent buyers facing issues with their electric vehicles.

However, Aggarwal stuck to his stance, continuing to mock Kamra’s profession while brushing off calls for refunds. “Couldn’t make it as a comedian, so now trying to act as a leader,” Aggarwal quipped, suggesting Kamra do “real work” by assisting at Ola’s service centers.

While the spat provided plenty of entertainment for social media users, it also brought into focus growing concerns about Ola’s electric vehicles. The company, which entered the EV market in 2021, has faced complaints about quality and after-sales service, raising questions about whether it is prepared to meet the expectations of its rapidly growing customer base.

Amid the verbal exchange, the real issue – the dissatisfaction of Ola customers – remained unresolved. Kamra closed his remarks by urging Aggarwal to demonstrate genuine accountability toward customers who rely on their EVs for their livelihood.