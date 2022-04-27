Heatwave: Engineering Colleges, Technical Institutions in Odisha to remain shut for 5 days

Insight Bureau: Day after the Education Department had decided to close all Odisha Colleges due to severe heatwave conditions in the State, Odisha Government on Wednesday decided to close all Engineering Colleges and Technical institutions in the State from tomorrow till May 2.

However, examinations would be held as it is. There will be no changes in that schedule.

All School and College students are advised to take care of themselves and not venture out unless necessary.

Earlier on Monday, the State Government announced the closure of schools and anganwadi centres for five days from Tuesday as the heatwave continues to strike most parts of the State.