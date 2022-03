Pushkar Singh Dhami takes oath as Uttrakhand CM for second time

Insight Bureau: Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday took oath as the Uttrakhand chief minister for the second consecutive time. The ceremony held at Parade Ground in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Dhami and his eight ministers were administered the oath by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh.