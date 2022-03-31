Crime Branch finds new evidence in cameraman Manas Swain Murder case

According to reports, the Crime Branch team is likely to take, four accused, for scene recreation tomorrow.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
Crime Branch to probe Manas Swain Murder Case
Insight Bureau: Cameraman Manas Swain murder case has taken a major turn on Thursday with the Crime Branch reportedly found new evidences during the investigation. According to reports, the Crime Branch team is likely to take, four accused, for scene recreation tomorrow.

Police said initial investigation suggests Manas was murdered as he was in possession of a memory chip having some sensitive content related to a few high-profile people.

According to the police, the culprits murdered him and buried Manas’ body near Nayagarh district’s Budhipatna area at about 8 pm on February 8.

So far, the police have arrested eight persons including retired Odisha Information Service (OIS) official Niranjan Sethi, Web Channel Owner Sarmistha Rout for their alleged involvement in the murder.

 

