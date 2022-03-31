Around 26000 students from Odisha to virtually attend Pariksha Pe Charcha on April 1

Insight Bureau: As many as 26,000 students from Odisha will take part in the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 scheduled to be held on April 1 at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi in hybrid mode.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents during the 5th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha.

During a press conference in Bhubaneswar, Deputy Director, PIB Bhubaneswar, Dr Girish Chandra Dash stated that nearly 26,000 students, 5000 Teachers & 1200 parents shall be present in the program virtually.

He also added that the selection process of the students, teachers & the parents was based on an online creative competition on various themes through MyGov platform from 28th December, 2021 to 3rd February, 2022.

According to the records, over 15.7 lakh participants registered for this competition and around 2050 were selected, out of which 56 participants were from Odisha. They will be granted with a special Pariksha Pe Charcha Kit which includes Exam Warriors book penned down by the Prime Minister & with a certificate of appreciation. The participants will be awarded with this kit by the State Governor, Ganeshi Lal.