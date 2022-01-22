Covid Vaccination, Booster Dose to be deferred by 3 Months after Recovery

Insight Bureau: The Union Government on Saturday informed that the COVID vaccination, including Booster Dose, for individuals having lab test proven coronavirus infection will be deferred by three months after recovery.

In a letter to all States and Union Territories, Union Health Ministry’s Additional Secretary Vikas Sheel stated that the decision was taken on the basis of scientific evidence and following recommendation from the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation.

“I request you to kindly direct the concerned officials to take note,” Vikas Sheel added in the letter.

Earlier, the Centre permitted Covid-19 vaccination for the age group 15-18 bracket from January 3 and precaution dose for health care workers, frontline workers and persons above 60 years with co-morbidities from January 10.

The precaution dose is prioritised and sequenced upon completion of nine months or 39 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose.