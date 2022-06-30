Covid Surge in Odisha; BMC makes Face Masks MANDATORY

Insight Bureau: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday made the use of face masks mandatory in the BMC area as the Covid-19 spike continues since last few days.

Following are the advisory issued by the BMC:

🔸All citizens residing within BMC area as well as outside citizens coming to BMC area or present in BMC area shall have to wear face masks appropriately while moving out and while in public places.

🔸All citizens to maintain social distancing of 2 meters among themselves at all times while in public places.

🔸All malls/shop/store owners shall ensure social distancing about 2 Mts within their premises. The responsibility of maintenance of social distancing lies with the owner of the premises.

🔸Citizens are advised to maintain hand hygiene frequently and observe appropriate coughing/sneezing etiquette at all times.

🔸Citizens are advised to refrain from spitting in public places.

🔸The CEO/Managers/Head of the offices of Govt as well as private offices shall ensure that their employees are observing COVID appropriate behaviour mentioned above in their office premises.

🔸Any violations on the above-mentioned aspect will attract penal provisions of the Odisha COVID-19 Regulations and amendments made time to time.

Bhubaneswar reported 69 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hrs of which 11 cases have been reported from Khandagiri area.

Total number of Corona positive cases in the Capital City has gone up to 157251 out of which 304 are active cases.