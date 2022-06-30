Eknath Shinde takes oath as Maharashtra CM; Fadnavis Dy CM

Insight Bureau: In a dramatic twist to political events in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde on Thursday took oath as the 20th Chief Minister of Maharashtra with BJP support while Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM in a mega ceremony at Raj Bhavan.

Eknath Shinde is the current MLA from Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency of Thane, Maharashtra.

He has been elected consecutively for four terms in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019.

Devendra Fadnavis has decided to join the Maharashtra government on the request of BJP chief JP Nadda.

Devendra Fadnavis is the first Chief Minister of Maharashtra from the Bharatiya Janata Party and served as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra from 31 October 2014 to 12 November 2019.

He was awarded the Best Parliamentarian Award by Commonwealth Parliamentary Association in 2002-03.