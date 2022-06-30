Evening News Insight – June 30, 2022

🔹 Rairangpur SDJM Smaranika Pradhan dies as her car hits an electric pole near Chainebeda Square on NH-49.

🔹 Security tightened ahead of Monsoon session of Odisha Assembly beginning from July 2.

🔹 Odisha is one of the six “Achiever” States with a score of more than 80% in the D PIIT’s user-feedback methodology.

🔹 Prasanna Pradhan assumes charge as Director of Biju Patnaik International Airport.

🔹 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announces direct flights between Dubai and Bhubaneswar soon.

🔹 One more elephant calf found dead in Satkosia wildlife sanctuary in Angul district; 2nd jumbo death in 3 days.

🔹 Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, the accused in the brutal murder of a tailor (in Udaipur, Rajasthan) presented in a special NIA court in Jaipur.

🔹 Maharashtra reports 3640 fresh COVID-19 cases, 4432 recoveries and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours.

🔹 7 dead, over 20 missing due to massive landslide near Tupul Railway station in Noney district of Manipur. 13 evacuated safely.

🔹 Shiv Sena faction leader Eknath Shinde to be Maharashtra Chief Minister, announces Devendra Fadnavis.

🔹 Devendra Fadnavis to be Deputy CM of Maharashtra, announces BJP President Nadda.

🔹 Seven States – Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana, Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab and Tamil Nadu among top achievers in ‘ease of doing business’ ranking of States, UTs.

🔹 Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh have been categorised as Achievers in the ranking.

🔹 PSLV-C53 Mission: Isro sends three satellites from Singapore to space in textbook launch.

🔹 NATO declares China a security challenge for the first time; invites Finland, Sweden to become members of military alliance.

🔹 COVID-19 cases on rise in 110 Nations mainly by two fast-spreading Omicron sub-variants: World Health Organization.