Evening News Insight – June 30, 2022

🔹Rairangpur SDJM Smaranika Pradhan dies as her car hits an electric pole near Chainebeda Square on NH-49.
🔹Security tightened ahead of Monsoon session of Odisha Assembly beginning from July 2.
🔹Odisha is one of the six “Achiever” States with a score of more than 80% in the DPIIT’s user-feedback methodology.
🔹Prasanna Pradhan assumes charge as Director of Biju Patnaik International Airport.
🔹Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announces direct flights between Dubai and Bhubaneswar soon.
🔹One more elephant calf found dead in Satkosia wildlife sanctuary in Angul district; 2nd jumbo death in 3 days.
🔹Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, the accused in the brutal murder of a tailor (in Udaipur, Rajasthan) presented in a special NIA court in Jaipur.
🔹Maharashtra reports 3640 fresh COVID-19 cases, 4432 recoveries and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours.
🔹7 dead, over 20 missing due to massive landslide near Tupul Railway station in Noney district of Manipur. 13 evacuated safely.
🔹Shiv Sena faction leader Eknath Shinde to be Maharashtra Chief Minister, announces Devendra Fadnavis.
🔹Devendra Fadnavis to be Deputy CM of Maharashtra, announces BJP President Nadda.
🔹Seven States – Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana, Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab and Tamil Nadu among top achievers in ‘ease of doing business’ ranking of States, UTs.
🔹Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh have been categorised as Achievers in the ranking.
🔹PSLV-C53 Mission: Isro sends three satellites from Singapore to space in textbook launch.
🔹NATO declares China a security challenge for the first time; invites Finland, Sweden to become members of military alliance.
🔹COVID-19 cases on rise in 110 Nations mainly by two fast-spreading Omicron sub-variants: World Health Organization.
🔹Israel’s parliament dissolves; polls in November for the fifth time in less than four years.
