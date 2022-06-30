Evening News Insight – June 30, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
Shiv Sena faction leader Eknath Shinde to be Maharashtra Chief Minister, announces Devendra Fadnavis. BJP wants Devendra Fadnavis to be the Deputy CM of Maharashtra: JP Nadda, BJP’s National President.
186
🔹Rairangpur SDJM Smaranika Pradhan dies as her car hits an electric pole near Chainebeda Square on NH-49.
 
🔹Security tightened ahead of Monsoon session of Odisha Assembly beginning from July 2.
 
🔹Odisha is one of the six “Achiever” States with a score of more than 80% in the DPIIT’s user-feedback methodology.
 
🔹Prasanna Pradhan assumes charge as Director of Biju Patnaik International Airport.
 
🔹Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announces direct flights between Dubai and Bhubaneswar soon.
 
🔹One more elephant calf found dead in Satkosia wildlife sanctuary in Angul district; 2nd jumbo death in 3 days.
 
🔹Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, the accused in the brutal murder of a tailor (in Udaipur, Rajasthan) presented in a special NIA court in Jaipur.
 
🔹Maharashtra reports 3640 fresh COVID-19 cases, 4432 recoveries and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours.
 
Related Posts

Covid Surge in Odisha; BMC makes Face Masks MANDATORY

Morning News Insight – June 30, 2022

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔹7 dead, over 20 missing due to massive landslide near Tupul Railway station in Noney district of Manipur. 13 evacuated safely.
 
🔹Shiv Sena faction leader Eknath Shinde to be Maharashtra Chief Minister, announces Devendra Fadnavis.
 
🔹Devendra Fadnavis to be Deputy CM of Maharashtra, announces BJP President Nadda.
 
🔹Seven States – Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana, Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab and Tamil Nadu among top achievers in ‘ease of doing business’ ranking of States, UTs.
 
🔹Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh have been categorised as Achievers in the ranking.
 
🔹PSLV-C53 Mission: Isro sends three satellites from Singapore to space in textbook launch.
 
🔹NATO declares China a security challenge for the first time; invites Finland, Sweden to become members of military alliance.
 
🔹COVID-19 cases on rise in 110 Nations mainly by two fast-spreading Omicron sub-variants: World Health Organization.
 
🔹Israel’s parliament dissolves; polls in November for the fifth time in less than four years.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.