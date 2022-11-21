Covid Restrictions lifted from Odisha Assembly

TNI Bureau: In a all-party meeting chaired by Speaker of the Odisha Assembly Bikram Keshari Arukha, the decision was taken on Monday to extend the duration of the Odisha Legislative Assembly by 1 hour. The house will continue normally till 7 pm.

In view of the substantial decline of Covid-19 cases in the State, Odisha Government has lifted corona restrictions during the winter session of the Legislative Assembly. As per the decision taken in the all-party meeting, MLAs can participate the session through Video Conferencing, prior to a written approval. Media persons will be allowed to enter the press gallery to cover the proceedings.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The winter session of the State Legislative Assembly will commence from November 24 and will continue till December 31.

It is pertinent to mention here that with the improvement in Covid-19 pandemic situation, Odisha Government on Saturday withdrew all Covid-19 related restrictions and penalties imposed on gatherings, wearing masks, spitting, etc.