Maa Bhagabati, Maa Ugratara Temple in Khordha Dist to get major facelift

TNI Bureau: On the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian today made early morning visit to two important Shakti shrines of the State, Maa Bhagabati Temple in Banapur and Maa Ugratara Temple in Tangi Block in Khordha district.

Maa Bhagabati is a famous Shakti Shrine of Odisha believed to be built in 9th century.

pandian visited the existing facilities at both the sites. He oversaw the amenities like yagna mandap, sanctum sanctorum, Rosa Sala, rest sheds, dining hall, proposed Kalyan mandap and toilet complex.

He spoke to several stake holders like priests, PRI members, villagers and officers over holistic development of the shrines at both the places and directed the Khordha Collector to prepare a Master Plan for holistic development of both the sites after consultation with the stake holders.

The plan will be placed before the Chief Minister for final approval.