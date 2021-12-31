Covid Explosion in USA & Europe

Insight Bureau: The Covid-19 situation in the United States and the Europe is becoming worrying with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus fuelling infections and becoming the primary reason for the spike in daily cases.

In the United States, daily Covid-19 cases climbed to 587,564 on Friday, setting a new record in the daily tally. On the other hand, the total number of cases in France and UK stand at 206,243 and 189,213 respectively followed by Spain 161,688, Italy 126,888, Argentina 50,506, Germany 41,820, Canada 39,836, Turkey 39,681 and Greece 35,580.

Both the USA and the Europe have seen a surge in Covid-19 hospitalisations in recent weeks owing to the variant. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is still too early to be reassured by initial data suggesting that Omicron leads to milder disease.