West Bengal suspends International Flights from UK

Insight Bureau: The West Bengal government has decided to temporarily suspend direct flights arriving to Kolkata from the UK from January 3 due to the prevailing Omicron situation.

Also, flights from at-risk countries will not be allowed into the state. “All passengers coming from non-risk countries will have to mandatorily undergo Covid test on arrival.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“Airline to select 10% of the total passengers for RT-PCR test and the remaining 90% to undergo RAT test on arrival,” as per a statement issued by the government.

Earlier, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had talked about most omicron cases are being detected among people coming on flights from the UK and expressed concern.

“Health is a state subject & as per the COVID protocol/guidelines issued by Central Govt & considering the situation in a particular state, states are free to take a call on such matters,” said Civil Aviation Ministry.