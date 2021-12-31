TNI Morning News Headlines – December 31, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 228 COVID-19 cases on Friday including 131 quarantine and 97 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 105 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Schools for Class 1 to 5 Students will reopen from January 3 in Odisha.

➡️ Similipal National Park to remain closed for Tourists on December 31, 2021 & January 1, 2022.

➡️ Kalijai temple in Chilika to remain shut for tourists for 3 days starting today.

India News

➡️ India reports 16,764 new cases of COVID-19 and 220 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 144.54 crore, including administration of 66,65,290 vaccine doses in the last 24 hrs.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ India’s Omicron tally rises to 1315.

➡️ Three Dead as heavy Rains lash Chennai.

➡️ Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs 46th GST Council meeting in Delhi.

➡️ Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 308 (overall) in the ‘very poor’ category: SAFAR-India.

➡️ International passengers testing positive for COVID upon arrival at the IGI Airport to isolate at institutional designated paid and free facilities set up by in various districts: Delhi Govt.

➡️ Veteran Malayalam actor GK Pillai passes away.

World News

➡️ Global Covid Caseload Tops 286.4 Million.

➡️ Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger donates 25 homes to homeless veterans.