TNI Morning News Headlines – December 31, 2021

Morning News Bulletin, Morning News Headlines, the news insight, TNI Key News Headlines of December, 31, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Three Dead as heavy Rains lash Chennai.
Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 228 COVID-19 cases on Friday including 131 quarantine and 97 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 105 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Schools for Class 1 to 5 Students will reopen from January 3 in Odisha.

➡️ Similipal National Park to remain closed for Tourists on December 31, 2021 & January 1, 2022.

➡️ Kalijai temple in Chilika to remain shut for tourists for 3 days starting today.

India News

➡️ India reports 16,764 new cases of COVID-19 and 220 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 144.54 crore, including administration of 66,65,290 vaccine doses in the last 24 hrs.

➡️ India’s Omicron tally rises to 1315.

➡️ Three Dead as heavy Rains lash Chennai.

➡️ Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs 46th GST Council meeting in Delhi.

➡️ Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 308 (overall) in the ‘very poor’ category: SAFAR-India.

➡️ International passengers testing positive for COVID upon arrival at the IGI Airport to isolate at institutional designated paid and free facilities set up by in various districts: Delhi Govt.

➡️ Veteran Malayalam actor GK Pillai passes away.

World News

➡️ Global Covid Caseload Tops 286.4 Million.

➡️ Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger donates 25 homes to homeless veterans.

