Covid Explosion in Odisha: 7071 new Cases; TPR 10.24%

Insight Bureau: The Covid Explosion in Odisha continues unabated. Odisha witnessed a huge spike in Covid cases in the last 24 hours with the detection of 7071 patients.

The Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) has jumped to 10.24% from 6.50% yesterday.

414 Covid patients recovered with 1 death in the last 24 hours.

69,018 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8469.

Khordha reported 2226 new Covid cases followed by Sundargarh (1147) in the last 24 hours.

🔷 Samples Tested – 69,018

🔷 New Cases – 7071

🔷 Daily TPR – 10.24% (6.50% y’day)

🔷 New Deaths – 1

🔷 New Recoveries – 414

🔷 Active Cases – 27,216

🔷 Total Omicron Cases – 103

🔷 Covid Death Toll – 8469

🔷 Maximum Cases – Khordha (2226), Sundargarh (1147), Sambalpur (609), Cuttack (505), Mayurbhanj (201), Balasore (198), Balangir (190), Puri (156), Jharsuguda (143), Jajpur (130), Ganjam (111), Koraput (107), Nabarangpur (95), Bargarh (85), Angul (83).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 26247991

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1082769

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1047031

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 27216

🔶 Death in Odisha – 8469