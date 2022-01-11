TNI Morning News Headlines – January 11, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 7071 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 4128 quarantine and 2943 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 2226 new Covid cases followed by Sundargarh 1147, Sambalpur 609, Cuttack 505, Mayurbhanj 201, Balasore 198 and Balangir 190 in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Odisha reports 707 Covid cases in 0-18 years of age group.

➡️ Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital in Balasore was declared a containment zone for a week after 15 students tested positive for Covid-19.

➡️ Odisha Government extends maternity leave benefit from 90 days to 180 days for eligible women employees of aided colleges under Higher Education Department.

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone of five-star premium luxury beach resort of Swosti Group in Puri.

➡️ Odisha Election Commission announces Panchayat Polls; Panchayat polls to be held in 5 phases. Polling will be held on February 16, 18, 20, 22, 24; Counting of votes on Feb 26, 27, 28.

➡️ Former Odisha Minister and 5 time MLA Duryodhan Majhi passes away.

➡️ Sulia Jatra kick starts in Bolangir with Animal Sacrifice.

India News

➡️ India reports 1,68,063 fresh cases, 69,959 recoveries & 277 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Active case tally reaches 8,21,446. Daily positivity rate (10.64%).

➡️ There are 4,461 Omicron cases in India with 27 States reporting the new Covid-19 strain.

➡️ 9,84,676 ‘Precaution doses’ of COVID vaccine administered to 5,19,604 healthcare workers, 2,01,205 frontline workers and 2,63,867 over 60 years on the first day of rollout yesterday.

➡️ Total 69,31,55,280 samples tested up to January 10 of which 15,79,928 were tested yesterday: Ministry of Health.

➡️ All private offices in Delhi shall be closed, except those which are falling under the exempted category; work from home shall be followed.

➡️ BJP President JP Nadda tested positive for Covid-19.

➡️ 120 policemen tested COVID positive: Mumbai Police.

➡️ Rupee rises 13 paise to 73.92 against US dollar in early trade.

World News

➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 occurred 137km west of North Nicosia.

➡️ India to allow in imports of US pork and products, US officials say.

➡️ Global Covid caseload tops 309.9 Million, deaths exceeds over 5.49 million.