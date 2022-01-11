Former Odisha Minister Duryodhan Majhi passes away

By Sagar Satapathy
Insight Bureau: Former Odisha Minister and 5-time MLA Duryodhan Majhi died at the age of 83 at his residence in Bhubaneswar.

Duroydhan Majhi represented Khariar constituency in Nuapada 5 times. He won on Janata Dal ticket in 1990 and 1995 and then got elected on BJD ticket in 2000 and 2004. He later joined the BJP and got elected in 2014 on the saffron party ticket.

However, ahead of 2019 elections, he quit the BJP after being denied a ticket and returned to BJD.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar have condoled the death of Duryodhan Majhi.

