Former Odisha Minister Duryodhan Majhi passes away

Insight Bureau: Former Odisha Minister and 5-time MLA Duryodhan Majhi died at the age of 83 at his residence in Bhubaneswar.

Duroydhan Majhi represented Khariar constituency in Nuapada 5 times. He won on Janata Dal ticket in 1990 and 1995 and then got elected on BJD ticket in 2000 and 2004. He later joined the BJP and got elected in 2014 on the saffron party ticket.

However, ahead of 2019 elections, he quit the BJP after being denied a ticket and returned to BJD.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar have condoled the death of Duryodhan Majhi.

ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ରାଜନେତା ତଥା ପୂର୍ବତନ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଦୁର୍ଯ୍ୟୋଧନ ମାଝୀଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ନିଜ ଅଞ୍ଚଳର ବିକାଶ ତଥା ଆଦିବାସୀଙ୍କ କଲ୍ୟାଣ କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ତାଙ୍କର ଗୁରୁତ୍ୱପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଅବଦାନ ରହିଛି। ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିବା ସହ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ସଦସ୍ୟଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ମୋର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 11, 2022