Twitter Introduces 10K Character long Tweets

TNI Bureau: The Elon Musk-owned Twitter today introduced a feature that allows posts with 10,000 characters in length “with bold and italic text formatting,” for paid Blue subscribers before deleting all legacy Blue tick marks on April 20.

It is to be noted here that the micro-blogging platform had allowed the Blue subscribers to write 4,000-character-long tweets in February.

“Sign up for Twitter Blue to access these new features and apply to enable Subscriptions on your account to earn income directly on Twitter. Tap on ‘Monetization’ in settings,” Twitter said.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“Subscriptions are now enabled on the platform — a way for people’s most engaged followers to help them earn money from Twitter for their contributions on the platform,” Musk announced on Thursday. “We’re firing up creator subscriptions bigtime! Works for longform text, pics or video,” he added.

Musk’s latest announcement to introduce the 10,000-character-long tweets comes at a time when Twitter is embroiled in a fight with Substack, a popular subscription newsletter platform.

Substack came down heavily on Twitter for blocking the ability to like or retweet any posts containing the word ‘Substack’, saying the whole situation is “very frustrating.”

The move has become a huge problem for Substack writers, who use Twitter to promote their newsletters.