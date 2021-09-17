Covid Assistance to Families of 4 Journalists in Khordha District

They are Pritimohan Mohapatra from Times of India, Bijaylaxmi Mohanty from Ajikali, Manas Jaypuria from Zee Odisha and Basanta Das a Freelancer.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Insight Bureau:  Khordha District Administration granted Rs 15 lakh compassionate assistance to families of four journalists from Bhubaneswar who lost their life to COVID-19.

Earlier Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved a proposal in this regard. An assistance of Rs. 15 lakh each has been sanctioned for the families of 17 working journalists of the State, who died due to the infection including include-four from Bhubaneswar, three journalists from Bolangir, seven from from Ganjam district, one each from Kalahandi and Jajpur district.

 

