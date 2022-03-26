Covid Analysis – March 26, 2022

Insight Bureau: India has reported 1660 new Covid cases and 4100 deaths (deaths include backlog from some States) in the last 24 hours in the last 24 hours. Odisha reported only 43 fresh cases of Covid-19.

🔸India reports 1660 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 4100 deaths in the last 24 hours. Daily TPR – 0.25%. Active Cases – 16,741.

🔸Backlog of Covid Deaths from many States.

🔸Odisha reports 43 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. Samples Tested – 44,882. Daily TPR – 0.09%. Active Cases – 431.

🔸New Covid Cases (Top 3 Districts) – Kendrapara (7), Gajapati (6), Khordha (5).