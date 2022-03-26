Uproar over Dutee Chand’s Facebook Post

Insight Bureau: International Athlete Dutee Chand landed in the eye of the storm on Friday following a Facebook post where she took a dig at the Odisha Government accusing it of neglecting athletes and athletics.

In her post, the sprinter said that the State Government is busy developing sports infrastructure and spending crores of rupees for Hockey India team. However, on the other hand, it is neglecting sportspersons.

She deleted the post later following the outrage. Former captain of India Hockey team Dilip Kumar Tirkey condemned her statement.