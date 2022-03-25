Covid Analysis – March 25, 2022

Insight Bureau: India has reported 1685 new Covid cases and 83 deaths in the last 24 hours. Kerala accounted for 558 new cases and 74 deaths out of which, 64 are backlogs. Odisha reported only 55 fresh cases of Covid-19.

🔸India reports 1685 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 83 deaths in the last 24 hours. Daily TPR – 0.24%. Active Cases – 21,530.

🔸558 new Covid cases & 74 deaths (64 backlogs) reported from Kerala.

🔸Odisha reports 55 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. Samples Tested – 52,563. Daily TPR – 0.10%. Active Cases – 458.

🔸New Covid Cases (Top 3 Districts) – Balangir (9), Sundargarh (8), Sambalpur (6), Khordha (6), Gajapati (6).