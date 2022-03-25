Morning News Insight – March 25, 2022

🔸Titilagarh recorded a temperature of 41.4 degree Celsius, the highest in Odisha followed by Bolangir at 41.3 degrees. Boudh & Sambalpur recorded 40 degrees Celsius.
🔸Budget Session if Odisha Assembly from today; likely to be stormy.
🔸Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 80 paise a litre each. This is the 3rd increase in 4 days, making total hike at Rs 2.4/litre.
🔸Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal slams BJP over “politics” on ‘The Kashmir Files’; Kejriwal dares Vivek Agnihotri to release the movie on YouTube.
🔸Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives in India on an unannounced visit; to meet Indian FM S Jaishankar & NSA Ajit Doval.
🔸Russia considering to allow oil, gas sales to ‘friendly’ nations in Bitcoin.
🔸Ukrainian President Zelensky accuses Russia of using phosphorus bombs in Ukraine.
🔸10 Russian Sailors exchanged for 10 Ukrainian Sailors captured by Russia.
🔸Russia reportedly deploys additional military equipment to Belarus, Crimea, in a bid to encircle Kyiv.
🔸At least 128 children killed since the Russian began; 172 injured: Ukraine.
🔸War with Russia proves that Ukrainian Army has met NATO’s standards, says Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy.
🔸President Volodymyr Zelensky urges NATO to provide only 1% of its Jets and Tanks to help Ukraine defend itself from Russian aggression.
🔸Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN says Russia retains right to use nuclear weapons if “provoked” by NATO.
🔸The Washington Post reports the US and European allies agreed to redirecting liquefied natural gas shipments to Europe
🔸Ukraine claims to have destroyed a Russian navy vessel in Berdyansk.
🔸NATO will ‘respond’ if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine: US President Joe Biden.
