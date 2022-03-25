BJP leader calls Kejriwal ‘Urban Naxal’ over his statement on “The Kashmir Files”

Insight Bureau: BJP leader Amit Malviya called Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal an urban naxal over his Assembly speech on “The Kashmir Files”.Kejriwal on Thursday said instead of making the movie tax-free, the makers can just upload it on YouTube and make it free for all.

BJP leader Amit Malviya slammed him by tweeting that “only an inhuman, cruel and depraved mind can laugh at the deny of Kashmir genocide.”

