Insight Bureau: All 132 people on board the Boeing 737 plane operated by China Eastern Airlines that crashed in Guangxi Zhuang region of Southern China, have been confirmed dead.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Chinese authorities have confirmed that there were no survivors in the crash. The plane crashed after hitting the mountains at a speed of 563 km/h, as per the reports.

There were 123 passengers and 9 crew on board when the plane crashed.