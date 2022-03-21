Mortal Remains of Naveen Shekarappa brought back from Ukraine

Insight Bureau: Mortal remains of Indian youth Naveen Shekarappa, who died in shelling in Ukraine, have been brought back to Bengaluru in the wee hours today.

The body has been kept for public view. Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai paid floral tributes to the departed soul.

Naveen’s family has already decided to donate his body to SS Hospital Davanagere for medical studies.

Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, a 4th year student of Kharkiv National Medical University in Kharkiv, Ukraine was killed in shelling on March 1, 2022 when he had gone to bring the essentials.

21-year-old Naveen, who hailed from Haveri in Karnataka, was studying medicines.