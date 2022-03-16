18 Congress Leaders seek ‘Grand Alliance’ to defeat BJP

Insight Bureau: 18 Congress leaders, with an objective of bringing changes within the Congress, met at the residence of Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad tonight.

They sought a ‘Grand Alliance’ with like-minded parties in the country to defeat BJP in 2024 elections.

“We belive that the only way forward is for the Congress to adopt the model of collective and inclusive leadership and decision making at all levels”, they said.

“In order to oppose BJP, it is necessary to strengthen the Congress party. We demand the Congress party to initiate dialogue with other like minded forces to create a platform to pave way for a credible alternative for 2024”, their joint statement reads.

According to sources, Ghulam Nabi Azad will meet Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi in the presence of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with the proposal.

The Leaders who attended today’s meeting:

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Shankar Singh Vaghela, Shashi Tharoor, MA Khan, Sandeep Dixit, Vivek Tankha, Anand Sharma, Prithiviraj Chavan, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Raj Babbar, Manishankar Aiyer, PJ Kurian, Rajender Kaur Bhattal, Kuldeep Sharma, Preneet Kaur.