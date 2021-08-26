Srimandir Gurukul from Next Year; Houses for Sevayats

Insight Bureau: The Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA), Krishan Kumar on Thursday informed that a ‘Srimandir Gurukul’ will be set up where the children of sevayats will study.

A Srimandir Adarsh Gurukul Society will be formed which will run the Gurukul with the Puri Gajapati as its President. The Srimandir Gurukul will start from the next academic session.

As per reports, the Gurukul will be set up on a 17-acre plot at Matitota and Odisha Government will bear the entire cost of the project.

The SJTA Chief also informed that Odisha Government will provide houses to the sevayats.

In the first phase, 400 servitor families will get the houses. Servitors whose financial condition is not so good and those who are engaged in the daily rituals of the Puri Jagannath Temple will be given more priority.

Over 8 acres of land identified for the colony and an amount of Rs 2 lakh will be given to each family for construction of house on 600 sq ft plot.

Chariot Wheels will be given to Devotees for free who had earlier deposited an amount for wheels and other parts of the chariots which are now preserved after Rath Jatra. A sub-committee will be assigned the task to decide which individual or organisation will get the wheels. A lottery system will be adopted if there are more applicants, informed Krishan Kumar.

Today, the first meeting of the newly constituted Shree Jagannatha Temple Management Committee was held under the chairmanship of Gajapati Maharaj Sri Dibyasingha Deb.