Barber Shops & Salons to open in Green and Orange Zones

TNI Bureau: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has clarified that Barber Shops and Salons will be allowed to operate in Green and Orange Zones during the Lockdown 3, which would begin from May 4, reports PTI.

In addition, sale of non-essential items by e-commerce platforms will also be allowed in Green and Orange Zones.

Stand-alone Liquor shops will be allowed to function in Green Zones, Orange Zones & Non Containment areas of Red Zones.

