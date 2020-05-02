English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Barber Shops & Salons to open in Green and Orange Zones

By TNI Bureau
TNI Bureau: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has clarified that Barber Shops and Salons will be allowed to operate in Green and Orange Zones during the Lockdown 3, which would begin from May 4, reports PTI.

In addition, sale of non-essential items by e-commerce platforms will also be allowed in Green and Orange Zones.

Stand-alone Liquor shops will be allowed to function in Green Zones, Orange Zones & Non Containment areas of Red Zones.

