English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Odisha registers all time high recovery of 237 Covid patients in a single day

By Sagarika Satapathy
148

TNI Bureau: Another 237 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease and are being discharged from hospital on Saturday in Odisha, all time high recovery of 237 Covid patients in 24 hours

A highest of 70 persons recovered from Cuttack district.

With the recovery of 237 more Covid19 patients, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 3534.

Related Posts

186 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha; 62 in Cuttack

Odisha reports single-day spike of 304 new COVID-19 cases, 2…

➡️ 237 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on June 20.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 3534.

➡️ New Recoveries – Cuttack (70), Khurdha (54), Jagatsinghpur (20), Kandhamal (19), Ganjam (17), Bhadrak (9), Mayurbhanj (9), Keonjhar (8), Dhenkanal (7), Puri (7), Kendrapara (4), Nayagarh (4), Kalahandi (2), Malkangiri (2), Sambalpur (2), Boudh (1), Jharsuguda (1), Sundergarh (1)

Sagarika Satapathy
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!