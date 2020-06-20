Odisha registers all time high recovery of 237 Covid patients in a single day

TNI Bureau: Another 237 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease and are being discharged from hospital on Saturday in Odisha, all time high recovery of 237 Covid patients in 24 hours

A highest of 70 persons recovered from Cuttack district.

With the recovery of 237 more Covid19 patients, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 3534.

➡️ 237 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on June 20.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 3534.

➡️ New Recoveries – Cuttack (70), Khurdha (54), Jagatsinghpur (20), Kandhamal (19), Ganjam (17), Bhadrak (9), Mayurbhanj (9), Keonjhar (8), Dhenkanal (7), Puri (7), Kendrapara (4), Nayagarh (4), Kalahandi (2), Malkangiri (2), Sambalpur (2), Boudh (1), Jharsuguda (1), Sundergarh (1)