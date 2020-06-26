COVID-19 Positive Cases top 5 lakh in India

TNI Bureau: India, which reported the first Coronavirus case on January 30, has crossed the 5 lakh mark in COVID-19 positive cases today. The 4 lakh mark was reached on June 20. It took just 6 days for the country to add another 1 lakh Corona cases.

However, around 3 lakh people have recovered so far and the active cases are short of 2 lakh mark. COVID-19 Death Toll has crossed 15,000.

India has started reporting 15,000 to 17,000 Covid cases on a daily basis with Maharashtra leading the pack. Delhi is witnessing its peak with 3,000 – 4,000 confirmed cases of Coronavirus everyday.

Maharashtra has reported 5,024 COVID-19 positive cases today, followed by Tamil Nadu (3,645), Delhi (3,460), Uttar Pradesh (762), Andhra Pradesh (605) and Gujarat (580).

The number of Corona positive cases in Maharashtra now stands at 152,765. Delhi has so far reported 77,240 cases while Tamil Nadu has reported 74,622 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

