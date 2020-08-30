Covid-19 Positive Cases in Bhubaneswar top 10,000 Mark; 515 cases today

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported one death & highest single-day spike of 515 COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 10021.

👉 Out of the 515 new cases, 33 cases from Ward Number 46, 29 cases from Ward Number 40 & Ward Number 27 and 21 from Ward Number 19 have tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 As many as 297 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 17 cases from Ward Number 42 cases, 16 cases from Ward Number 65 and 14 from Ward Number 30 have recovered from the disease.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (August 30):

👉 Total +Ve Cases –10021

👉 Recovered Cases –6061

👉 Deceased – 41

👉 Active Cases –3910

