Odisha Floods: Over 14 lakh people in 20 Districts Affected

TNI Bureau: The flood situation in several districts in Odisha remain grim although there have been no or less rains in the last couple of days. Over 14 lakh people in 20 districts have been affected by the floods.

17 people have died so far in the floods, as per the official data released by the government. 2,65,723 people across 340 villages are marooned as on today.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

14 NDRF, 17 ODRAF and 22 Fire Services teams have been deployed so far. 45 Medical Teams and 42 Veterinary Teams are at work. 254 Boats have been deployed to assist in rescue and relief operations.

👉 Number of Districts Affected: 20 (Angul, Balasore, Bargarh, Bhadrak, Boudh, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Khordha, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh, Nuapada, Puri, Sambalpur, Subarnapur and Sundargarh).

👉 No. of Blocks Affected – 112

👉 No. of GPs Affected – 896

👉 No. of Villages Affected – 3256

👉 No. of ULBs Affected – 21

👉 No. of Wards Affected – 75

👉 Population Affected – 14,32,701

👉 No. of Villages Marooned – 340

👉 No. of Population Marooned – 2,65,723

👉 Human Casualties – 17

👉 Houses Damaged – 10,382

👉 Crop Area Affected (in ha.) – 1,68,904

👉 Roads Cut Off – 107 roads in 11 districts

👉 Breaches on River Embankment – 32 in 5 Districts