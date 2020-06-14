COVID-19 Patient in Salia Sahi, Bhubaneswar recovers

TNI Bureau: The 23-year-old COVID-19 patient in Salia Sahi slum in Bhubaneswar, has completely recovered from the disease. She had returned from Gujarat and tested positive for Coronavirus.

In order to prevent a Dharavi like situation in Bhubaneswar, the BMC Officials along with all COVID Warriors conducted 10 rounds of active surveillance in Salia Sahi daily, quarantining 44 nearby households. One symptomatic case was detected, but was tested NEGATIVE for COVID.

46 primary contacts including family members of the positive patients were tested and found to be NEGATIVE. As many as 195 persons identified from the neighbouring locality were also tested and found to be NEGATIVE for COVID-19.

Currently, there is no active case in Salia Sahi, which had just one positive case of Coronavirus.