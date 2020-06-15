COVID-19 Death Toll in India rises to 9,520

TNI Bureau: The COVID-19 Death Toll in India has gone up to 9,520 with the detection of 325 more fatalities in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra continues to lead the chart with 3,950 fatalities, followed by Gujarat (1478) and Delhi (1327).

11,502 Corona positive cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the number of cases to 332,424 across the country.

India Corona Updates:

➡️ Total +VE Cases rise to 332,424

➡️ Active Cases: 153,106

➡️ Recovered: 169,798

➡️ Deaths: 9,520

➡️ Death Toll – Maharashtra (3950), Gujarat (1478), Delhi (1327), West Bengal (475), Madhya Pradesh (459), Tamil Nadu (435), Uttar Pradesh (399), Rajasthan (292), Telangana (185).