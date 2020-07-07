Bhubaneswar reports 29 New Covid-19 cases

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported 29 new COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 479.

Out of the 29 new cases, 14 cases have been reported from quarantine while 14 are local contact cases.

One COVID Warrior (F, 34), employees of a COVID Hospital, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

As many as 3 covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (July 7):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 479

👉 Recovered Cases – 277

👉 Deceased – 6

👉 Active Cases – 195