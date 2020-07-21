Covid-19 Death Toll in Odisha rises to 103

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported 6 deaths and 647 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday which took the tally of patients in the State to 18,757 including 5,715 active cases and 12,909 recovered ones. With this Odisha’s COVID-19 death toll crossed the 100 mark today.

👉 Of the 647 new cases, 431 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 216 are local cases.

👉 Ganjam continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with 225 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

👉 6 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 1 each from Cuttack, Gajapati, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khordha and Rayagada. With this the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 103. The deceased have been identified as Female 26 (Cuttack), Male 68 (Gajapati), Male 58 (Jagatsinghpur), Male 75 (Khordha), Male 74 (Rayagada) and Male 63 (Kendrapara).

👉 2 deaths due to other than COVID has been reported from Puri & Sundargarh districts, taking the Odisha toll to 30. A 40-year old female of Sundargarh district passes away due to Cancer of Ovary, Hyperkalemia and Acute Kidney Injury. A 46-year old female of Puri district passes away due to Cancer of Lungs.

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Cuttack (84), Khordha (68) and Rayagada (47).

➡️ New Cases: Ganjam (225), Cuttack (84), Khordha (68), Rayagada (47), Balasore (40), Angul (37), Koraput (28), Sundargarh (22), Kendrapada (13), Bhadrak (12), Sambalpur (10), Malkangiri (10), Dhenkanal (10), Bolangir (5), Kandhamal (5), Bargarh (4), Nayagarh (4), Mayurbhanj (3), Nabarangpur (2) and Sonepur (1).

➡️ New Deaths – 6 (Cuttack 1, Gajapati 1, Jagatsinghpur 1,Kendrapara 1, Khordha 1, Rayagada 1)

➡️ Deaths due to other than COVID – 2 (Puri 1, Sundargarh 1)

➡️ New Recoveries – 457