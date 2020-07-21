Inspiration! 95-year-old Man defeats Coronavirus in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Ganjam district, which has become the Covid Hotbed in the State, has finally some good news to offer.

A Nonagenarian, Udayanath Bisoyi from the district, has won the battle against Covid-19 – a highly positive development from a district that has accounted for 59 out of 97 Covid deaths in Odisha till July 20.

The 95-year-old Udayanath hails from Sarabadi, Chakunda village in Surada Block of Ganjam District. He was discharged from the Tata Covid Hospital on July 18.

Udayanath had tested positive for CoronaVirus on July 9 and admitted to the hospital. He recovered after battling the virus for 10 days.

While informing about the development, Ganjam District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange lauded the efforts of Doctors and Healthcare professionals who played a big role in Udayanath’s recovery.