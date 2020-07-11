4 COVID Warriors at SCB, Cuttack test Positive for Coronavirus

By Sagar Satapathy
Cuttack CMC Corona News
TNI Bureau: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has reported 10 new Covid-19 cases today taking the number of positive cases to 239. Active cases stand at 205.

4 cases have been detected in the Isolation Ward of SCB Medical College and Hospital. All of them (Male 32, Female 30, Female 26, Male 22) are COVID Warriors.

Four other cases are linked to an earlier positive case from Acharya Harihar Cancer Research Centre (AHRCC). Two cases at SUM Hospital Isolation Ward and one in AIIMS Isolation Ward are also among the new positive cases.

1 more local contact cases of Coronavirus have been found in CMC area – Deewan Bazar. 5 others are home quarantine cases.

CMC Corona Updates – July 11

👉 Total Covid-19 cases – 239
👉 Recovered – 32
👉 Deceased – 2
👉 Active – 205

