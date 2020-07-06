Fact Check: Veteran Film Actor Bijay Mohanty is Fine

TNI Bureau: After the demise of Senior BJD leader and Tirtol MLA Bishnu Das, a viral message was circulated across the Social Media claiming that Veteran Film Actor Bijay Mohanty passed away.

Unfortunately, many Senior Journalists and intellectuals too fell for the FAKE NEWS and started writing Bijay Mohanty’s obituary.

Later, Ollywood Star Sabyasachi tweeted confirming that it was a fake news and rumour. “Bijay Mohanty Sir is fine and doing good”, he tweeted.

Although Bijay Mohanty is being treated at a private hospital after being brought to Bhubaneswar from Hyderabad on June 14, such unverified reports and reports on him, have pained lakhs of his fans.