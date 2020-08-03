COVID-19 Death Toll in Odisha rises to 207; Ganjam 106

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported ten deaths and single-day spike of 1384 COVID-19 cases on Monday which took the tally of patients in the State to 36297 including 14095 active cases and 21954 recovered ones.

👉 Of the 1384 new cases, 873 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 511 are local cases.

👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha has increased to 10.83% on August 3 as compared to 9.82% on August 2.

👉 Ganjam continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with single day spike of 331 new Covid-19 cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 10 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 3 from Ganjam, 3 from Rayagada, 2 from Gajapati and 1 each from Khordha and Kalahandi. With this the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 207. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 106 in Ganjam District, 25 in Khordha, 11 in Gajapati and 9 in Sundargarh.

👉 The deceased have been identified as Male 48, Male 54, Female 54 (All Ganjam), Male 70, Male 64, Male 61 (All Rayagada), Male 34, Male 48 (Both Gajapati), Male 63 (Khordha), Male 66 (Kalahandi).

👉 2 death due to other than COVID has been reported from Ganjam & Malkangiri today, taking the Odisha toll to 41.

👉 A 48 year old COVID positive female of Ganjam district, passed away due to Cerebro Vascular Accident. Another 85 year old Covid positive male of Malkangiri district, passed away due to End Stage Chronic Kidney Disease with uremic Encephalopathy.

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Khurda (285), Rayagada (164) and Gajapati (108).

➡️New Cases: Ganjam (331), Khurda (211), Koraput (97), Sambalpur (93) , Cuttack (89), Gajapati (61), Balasore (79), Balangir (51), Sundargarh (46) , Malkangiri (39), Rayagada (38) , Bargarh (33), Mayurbhanj (29), Nabarangpur (26), Bhadrak (25), Jagatsinghpur (22) , Nayagarh (22) , Jajpur (18), Puri (17), Angul (13), Dhenkanal (11), Kendrapada (11) , Jharsuguda (7), Sonepur (6) , Nuapada (5) and Kalahandi (4).

➡️ New Deaths – 10 (Ganjam 3, Rayagada 3, 2 from Gajapati and 1 each from Khordha and Kalahandi )

➡️ New other than COVID Death – 2 (Ganjam & Malkangiri)

➡️ New Recoveries – 681

➡️ Samples Tested on July 31: 13,272