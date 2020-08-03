Bhubaneswar reports 89 Covid-19 Cases; 107 Recoveries

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported 89 new COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 3068. With this the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Capital City crossed 3,000 marks.

👉 Out of the 89 new cases, 65 cases have been reported from quarantine while 24 are local contact cases.

👉 17 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Aiginia, Alugadi linked to a previous positive case.

👉 1 employee of CRPF, 1 employee of Govt Hospital, 1 employee of Private Hospital & 7 male of Reserve Police Colony were tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 A 3 year old girl, a6-year old boy, is among the virus infected cases.

👉 As many as 107 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 9 cases (all female) of a Private Hospital have recovered from the disease.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (August 3):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 3068

👉 Recovered Cases –1798

👉 Deceased – 18

👉 Active Cases – 1250