English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Covid-19 cases cross 7,000 mark in Odisha

By Sagarika Satapathy
111

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 206 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the State’s tally to 7065.

Of the 206 new cases, 192 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 14 are local cases.

In a big relief, Ganjam Dist reported only 3 COVID-19 positive cases today but it reported 2 deaths in last 24 hours, taking the number of positive cases to 1,370 and death toll to 14 in the Dist.

One was a 48-year old female and the other a 39-year old female who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

Related Posts

418 new Covid-19 deaths take India’s Toll to 16893

COVID-19 Positive Cases in Odisha – 6859; Recovered…

Malkangiri district reported 36 new COVID-19 Positive Cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ New Cases: Malkangiri (36), Jajpur (28), Koraput (18), Jagatsinghpur (17), Cuttack (17), Balangir (16), Deogarh (15), Khordha (7), Mayurbhanj (7), Keonjhar (6), Angul (6), Balasore (5), Bhadrak (4), Dhenkanal (4), Kendrapara (4), Sambalpur (4), Ganjam (3), Jharsuguda (3), Sundargarh (2), Nayagarh (1), Puri (1), Boudh (1).

➡️ NDRF ( Amphan Duty Personnel returned from WB): 1

Sagarika Satapathy
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!