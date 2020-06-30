English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

29 BSF Jawans in Malkangiri test Positive for COVID-19

By Sagarika Satapathy
File Pic
110

TNI Bureau: Out of 36 positive cases reported in Malkangiri District today, 29 are BSF Jawans, informs the District Collector.

The Jawans are accommodated in the Malybanta Boys Hostel, Jr. Science College & Girls Hostel. They had returned from Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttarpradesh & West Bengal.

Total COVID-19 positive cases in Malkangiri District has now gone up to 96. While 52 have already recovered, the active cases stand at 44.

Sagarika Satapathy
