India reports biggest single-day jump of 17,296 new COVID-19 +Ve cases in 24 hours

TNI Bureau: India reported highest single-day spike of 17,296 new Covid-19 positive cases and 407 deaths in last 24 hours, taking Country’s tally to 4,90,401 including 1,89,463 active cases,2,85,637cured/discharged/migrated & 15301 deaths.

Total 77,76,228 samples tested till Thursday while 2,15,446 samples tested on 25 June.